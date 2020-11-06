The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, and The Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets. Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Blue Chips: Mother Of Cristian Dixon Recaps Michigan Visit RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 5)

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows has two interceptions this season. (Rivals.com)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine On The Road

On Friday night, EJ Holland will be in Miami to see 2021 Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas go up against Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

Clayton Sayfie is set to take in East Lansing (Mich.) High 2021 Michigan three-star wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony's first game of the postseason on Friday night against Portage (Mich.) Central 11/6.

Check TheWolverine.com for live updates of these games, postgame coverage and exclusive interviews in the days to come.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. LB Jaydon Hood and CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas The pair of pledges are fresh off a bounce-back win, 31-7, over Deland (Fla.) High, but the challenge only gets tougher from here, with their squad, ranked No. 6 in the state per MaxPreps, set for a matchup with Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, the No. 10 team in Florida, on Friday night. With it being such a marquee game, ESPN2 will broadcast live, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. McBurrows has been a ball hawk this season. In the one game where stats were made available (a season-opening win over Miami Gardens TRU Prep Academy), McBurrows posted two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter. Both he and Hood have a chance to shine in front of a national audience Friday.

2. DL Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro The defensive end and pass-rush specialist has helped his team to a No. 3 ranking in the state of Arizona so far this season. The squad is also ranked No. 47 in the entire country and is known as a national power just about each and every year. This week, they'll travel to play Gilbert (Ariz.) Campo Verde, which is ranked No. 22 in the state and should be a formidable opponent.

3. K/P Tommy Doman, Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s Doman and his team tout a 2-2 record heading into a rivalry matchup against Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice, after taking down Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child, 29-6, in the first round of the playoffs. Brother Rice has a 4-1 record and is ranked No. 14 in the state of Michigan. If this game comes down to the wire, Doman could have the result riding on his leg. This season, he's made three field goal attempts, including two from long distance (53- and 47-yarders).

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits