News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Penn State

Sport: Football

When: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Congratulations to last week’s winner (there really wasn’t one. Nobody was close). This week’s wins the 5,000 gallons of Peachy Paterno ice cream The Creamery in State College has left over from years past, shunned by 'outsiders who just don't get Joe.'"
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas with his latest attempt at humor in the weekly 'Staff Picks' article.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: Isaiah Todd's Pledge & its Impact, pre-PSU Football News

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Analyst Talks Isaiah Todd Coup, Todd's Game

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The Tale of the Tape: Sizing up Michigan and Penn State

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Penn State

• Dan McDonald, Rivals.com: McDonald's Nuggets: Analysis of First-Year Coaches' Recruiting

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}