The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 19
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Penn State
Sport: Football
When: 7:30 PM ET
Channel: ABC
Tweets of the day
2️⃣4️⃣ HOURS FROM RIGHT NOW. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3acVidiJr1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2019
Our interactive digital guide will get you all ready for tomorrow, our third top 15 match-up of the #B1G season thus far.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2019
A MUST is the Q&A with team captain OL Ben Bredeson who mentions his favorite team uniform. 👀 » https://t.co/f6hjEHEuzp#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TgLtR3h3hb
Most of Bo’s take on the 1997 Michigan-Penn State Game still holds true today - except the part about winning the coin toss & deferring the decision until the 2nd half. Michigan MUST get the ball first AND score first. They CANNOT play from behind in this game & expect to win! pic.twitter.com/sbdxIa2HHj— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 18, 2019
“TODAY is the day that MICHIGAN reclaims dominance in the Big Ten East.”— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) October 18, 2019
Get ready to run through a wall after listening to the official @UMichFootball 📻 network scene setter!!!
MICHIGAN. PENN STATE. HAPPY VALLEY. SATURDAY. LET’S. GO.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ZIkwIq4i5Z
Preseason 👀 List Alert!@JonTeske is one of 20 players selected for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award -- nation's top center -- by the @Hoophall— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 18, 2019
Release | https://t.co/740bY2f0xI
Award | https://t.co/QWOwpSt3us#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RbMg1SBwbi
.@KhalekeHudson has been through a lot.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 18, 2019
The @UMichFootball star shares a hometown with @SwinCash, and she was a prominent figure in a tough area of McKeesport, PA.
The same town's violence claimed Khaleke's father, Carlos, in 2013: pic.twitter.com/RnQ5MkgcfB
Who else really misses this guy? What a football player. All 3 phases of the game just like Tom Harmon. pic.twitter.com/u66sMAk2HF— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️🧢 (@UMichWD) October 18, 2019
#GoBlue👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Eg9S2EkNfY— Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) October 18, 2019
The Week 8 picks are LIVE!— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2019
Here is who all of our college analysts are taking in some key match-ups this weekend! pic.twitter.com/BylEvGnVpL
Michigan vs Lake Superior State Game 1 is underway! 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/X0BybotX9u— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 18, 2019
Before Game Night at Yost, let's review highlights among our Wolverines in the NHL!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 18, 2019
Three Stars of the Week:
⭐️ Max Pacioretty
⭐️ @KyleConnor18
⭐️ Quinn Hughes
〽️ --> https://t.co/bXnFiMwaVp#ProBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7KvUV0ihSi
Solid first period for the Maize and Blue! 🔥😎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/38CrSsdM14— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 19, 2019
First night in whites ⚪️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4882yRo6YQ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 18, 2019
I SEE YOU https://t.co/rTKAiZHZPT— Ben VanSumeren (@primetimedunkin) October 18, 2019
U-M has matched its school record for Graduation Success Rate, with 11 @UMichAthletics programs recording perfect scores. https://t.co/GNWkJMc8h3— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 18, 2019
Happy Birthday @AustinHatch30! Hope it’s a great one brother! pic.twitter.com/94gKNTry8U— Dan Kuiper (@dkuip2) October 18, 2019
Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from the University Of Michigan🙏🏼! @Coach_SMoore 🤝 @StRitaFootball @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/wBAxOAzN03— Kaleb Brown 😼 (@ikaleb35) October 18, 2019
Are you ready for #Vollapalooza !?— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) October 18, 2019
We have some 🔥🔥🔥 DJs ready for you!#goblue pic.twitter.com/ZHAnbCxb0e
Field Hockey Stuns 2nd Ranked Maryland to keep B1G Title Hopes Alive! pic.twitter.com/izO1Vuf0VO— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) October 19, 2019
WOLVERINES TAKE DOWN NO. 2 MARYLAND! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KHwxzd6ciZ— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 18, 2019
Tonight's win is the 300th in Marcia Pankratz's 20 years at Michigan. What a milestone! And what a way to do it! Congrats MP. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7blRv0Myqo— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) October 19, 2019
5⃣2⃣ times in the NCAA Top 20— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 18, 2019
4⃣2⃣ times in the NCAA Top 10
2⃣9⃣ times in the NCAA Top 5
1⃣1⃣ new NCAA No. 1 times
It's October 18.
That's a #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/bB5ogE0b6T
‼️ RACE DAY AT WISCONSIN ‼️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 18, 2019
🏟: Nuttycombe Invite (Men)
📍: Madison, WI
🕧: 11:40am CT - Men's 8K "B"
🕧: 1pm CT - Men's 8K Championship
📊: https://t.co/n1N2arQqNB
📺: https://t.co/1u728lBTAl#GoBlue #GoPink pic.twitter.com/IyBW4vDQ4F
That feeling when you get the upset @umichfldhockey !! pic.twitter.com/cR0e3Z4wdW— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 18, 2019
😮😮😮— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 18, 2019
300th CAREER WIN!!!@umichfldhockey head coach Marcia Pankratz tells us how her team was able to pull off the upset for her 300th career win! pic.twitter.com/96G2sEANV1
Quote of the day
