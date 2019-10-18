TheWolverine

We've also provided updates on injuries, as well as five-star power forward Isaiah Todd's commitment and the potential impact it could have on others on the recruiting trail.

Here is the latest on what we're hearing behind the scenes regarding the Michigan Wolverines' football team heading into its game at Penn State this weekend.

Starting with football and Saturday night’s big game in Happy Valley …

The last time we spoke to people close to the program before a game at Penn State was two years ago, and they said they were confidence Michigan would play well in Happy Valley.

They obviously didn’t.

This time around we can say with confidence that they had a very good week of practice. These guys seem to understand it's the season on the line and everything they worked for in the offseason is at stake.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t blowing smoke when he spoke of an energy in the building, and they know what it’s going to take to win. They also know a great week of practice means nothing if it doesn’t translate to the field.

“They can’t make the mistakes, and that’s been an emphasis all year — even more so this week,” our source close to it said.