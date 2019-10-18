Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard made it clear from the get-go that he wanted an assistant on his staff who had been a head man before, and as a result went out and hired former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli. Martelli served as the Hawks’ head man from 1985-2019, and explained yesterday that he decided to join Howard at Michigan due to the 46-year old’s genuine personality, and the vision he had for his alma mater moving forward (among various other reasons).

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team won 30 games last year for just the fifth time in school history. (Michigan Basketball Twitter Account)

St. Joseph’s decision to relieve Martelli of his duties this past March was a controversial one, and the 65-year old was simply asked yesterday at U-M's annual Media Day if he misses being a head coach. “I don’t know how many games I've coached — 24 years times 33, so whatever that comes out to,” he began. “I’ve never sat down [during those games]. “When we secretly scrimmage this week, I’m going to sit down — I don’t know what that’s like, and am not sure what it’ll be like in the exhibition game [on Nov. 1]. “I won’t overstep my bounds though, because I’m not here for me; I’m here about winning a National Championship.” That is undoubtedly music to the ears of Michigan fans everywhere, who experienced two trips to college basketball’s biggest stage under former head man John Beilein, first in 2013 and then in 2018. The Wolverines came up just short both times, but still possess several key players (seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, and junior Isaiah Livers, most notably) who were part of the 2018 club that made it to the National Championship, and understand what it takes to win in March. “I could be glib, but I’m really not feeling glib,” Martelli said when asked about the Wolverine athletes he and the staff have inherited. “If I had these Michigan players at St. Joe’s, I’d still be the coach at St. Joe’s. I don’t want to make light of it though, because it has been traumatic for my family.

“I’ve learned a lot about basketball since I’ve been with them. I don’t hesitate to say ‘what if’ — what if we put in a zone defense? “What if we trap the baseline? All I want to be assured of is that I’ll be heard — I don’t have to be listened to, because I don’t have all the answers. “It’s encouraged to discuss and put things on the table. I’m not here to be a mascot — I’m here to help Juwan Howard coach on a Monday night in April; that’s dead what I’m about. “He’s going to do that, and I just want to be a part of it and make sure it happens.” Martelli raved yesterday about the potential of the 2019-20 Wolverine players and what they’re capable of accomplishing, not only because of their on-court abilities, but because of the way they handle themselves off of it. Beilein had a reputation for bringing in classy, respectful young men (aspects that several programs around the country obviously don’t emphasize) during his tenure in Ann Arbor, and Martelli revealed that their matureness — not their athletic attributes — is actually the first thing that caught his attention about each of them. “I have the utmost respect for [assistant] Saddi [Washington, John Beilein and his staff, because these young guys they had are so respectful, and I’ve been blown away,” Martelli exclaimed. “There’s no entitlement or sideways looks from them, saying ‘You don’t know what we do here.’ There’s none of that and it’s very impressive.