Phil Martelli — I'm Here To Help Howard 'Coach On A Monday Night In April'
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard made it clear from the get-go that he wanted an assistant on his staff who had been a head man before, and as a result went out and hired former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli.
Martelli served as the Hawks’ head man from 1985-2019, and explained yesterday that he decided to join Howard at Michigan due to the 46-year old’s genuine personality, and the vision he had for his alma mater moving forward (among various other reasons).
St. Joseph’s decision to relieve Martelli of his duties this past March was a controversial one, and the 65-year old was simply asked yesterday at U-M's annual Media Day if he misses being a head coach.
“I don’t know how many games I've coached — 24 years times 33, so whatever that comes out to,” he began. “I’ve never sat down [during those games].
“When we secretly scrimmage this week, I’m going to sit down — I don’t know what that’s like, and am not sure what it’ll be like in the exhibition game [on Nov. 1].
“I won’t overstep my bounds though, because I’m not here for me; I’m here about winning a National Championship.”
That is undoubtedly music to the ears of Michigan fans everywhere, who experienced two trips to college basketball’s biggest stage under former head man John Beilein, first in 2013 and then in 2018.
The Wolverines came up just short both times, but still possess several key players (seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, and junior Isaiah Livers, most notably) who were part of the 2018 club that made it to the National Championship, and understand what it takes to win in March.
“I could be glib, but I’m really not feeling glib,” Martelli said when asked about the Wolverine athletes he and the staff have inherited.
“If I had these Michigan players at St. Joe’s, I’d still be the coach at St. Joe’s. I don’t want to make light of it though, because it has been traumatic for my family.
“I’ve learned a lot about basketball since I’ve been with them. I don’t hesitate to say ‘what if’ — what if we put in a zone defense?
“What if we trap the baseline? All I want to be assured of is that I’ll be heard — I don’t have to be listened to, because I don’t have all the answers.
“It’s encouraged to discuss and put things on the table. I’m not here to be a mascot — I’m here to help Juwan Howard coach on a Monday night in April; that’s dead what I’m about.
“He’s going to do that, and I just want to be a part of it and make sure it happens.”
Martelli raved yesterday about the potential of the 2019-20 Wolverine players and what they’re capable of accomplishing, not only because of their on-court abilities, but because of the way they handle themselves off of it.
Beilein had a reputation for bringing in classy, respectful young men (aspects that several programs around the country obviously don’t emphasize) during his tenure in Ann Arbor, and Martelli revealed that their matureness — not their athletic attributes — is actually the first thing that caught his attention about each of them.
“I have the utmost respect for [assistant] Saddi [Washington, John Beilein and his staff, because these young guys they had are so respectful, and I’ve been blown away,” Martelli exclaimed.
“There’s no entitlement or sideways looks from them, saying ‘You don’t know what we do here.’ There’s none of that and it’s very impressive.
“Their work ethic [is what excites me most about them on the court], and their IQ is a close second. Both of those bode well for how this will all evolve.
“I don’t think this will look the same on Nov. 17 as it does today, and it doesn’t look now like it did on Sept. 17. I’m anxious to see how we deal with disappointment.
“I’ll let you in on a little secret: all these guys aren’t going to start, and they’re not all going to play 35 minutes a game, but the same is true of our staff.
“We’ll also have to deal with disappointments along the way — you don’t win every night out, unless you’re the UConn women.
“I’m actually using him [head UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma] as my path because he was my assistant coach when I was a high school coach.
“I lost track of him for a bit but then picked up his career again, and realized he’s doing pretty well.”
The Wolverines' 2019-20 season will officially tip off on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State, though the club will also play an exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State on Nov. 1.
Martelli also referenced a secret scrimmage this week, though no details are known about it to the public.
Neither media members nor fans were allowed to attend them under Beilein (hence 'secret'), and that same mentality apparently still applies under Howard.
When sophomore guard Adrien Nunez was asked yesterday when the scrimmage will occur, he said he didn't know.
