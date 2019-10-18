News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“For approximately the 27th time in five years, Michigan is about to play its most important game ever ever ever ever under Jim Harbaugh, the definitive defining game of his tenure.”
— The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski, making fun of the national 'experts' who consistently blow things out of proportion.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Five-Star Isaiah Todd Commits to the Wolverines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Penn State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Penn State With a Nittany Lion Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Practice Under Juwan Howard

• Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports: Isaiah Todd's Commitment to Michigan is big on and off the Court for the Wolverines

