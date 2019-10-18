The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 18
Tweets of the day
*BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) gives @umichbball its first five-star #Chosen25 commit in the @JuwanHoward era.— Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) October 17, 2019
What does it all mean for Michigan going forward?
I sat down with Isaiah to discuss.
🎥: https://t.co/4PyXjPsFUm pic.twitter.com/JvVReMk2rP
Here's a look at Juwan Howard's new five-star big man in the 2020 class. Isaiah Todd is a 6'10" freak athlete with shooting ability. If the commitment holds, he'll be Michigan's highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era. (🎥: @DiamondsHoop) pic.twitter.com/L1BjBOhTL3— Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) October 18, 2019
Another week, another Top 20 matchup in @B1Gfootball. @UMichFootball visits undefeated @PennStateFball Saturday night. Will the recent trend of blowouts in the series continue? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/TNO2brJh3L— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 17, 2019
Michigan has landed a commitment from five-star senior Isaiah Todd, he announced. Joins Top-50 guard Zeb Jackson in the class of 2020.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 17, 2019
I said this many times, Juwan Howard is bringing a certain swagger to Michigan. This class is expected to land another top tier prospect.
Season is just around the corner ... be sure to check out the 🎥 from @mgobluetv & @EdUofM at today’s 〽️🏀 media day from Crisler Center. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TlCKlMpw1l— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 18, 2019
Quotes and more from today's media day at Crisler ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/rwp2jAh2Nr— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 18, 2019
One more 〽️🏈 goal line stand against PSU - this time from 1995.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 18, 2019
GO BLUE!! Beat PSU!! pic.twitter.com/4xXlpFKmzO
After landing five-star senior Isaiah Todd tonight, Michigan and Juwan Howard will host five-star junior Khristian Lander for an official visit next weekend, a source told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 18, 2019
Has taken visits to Louisville and Indiana.
Howard: I went to watch Franz play in Greece and we were in the mountains, and there was someone with a Block M shirt out there.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 17, 2019
.@daxhill5's soft-spoken demeanor belies his aggressive play for the Wolverines.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 17, 2019
"He's real quiet. But he's a competitor. You can see it in his eyes. He wants to win every rep. He wants to go out there and make a play."- @NoExcuses_23
STORY » https://t.co/GfNEkl81Lc #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8QU1OpI3En
1⃣🔛1⃣ with Jett Howard— Rivals (@Rivals) October 17, 2019
Is Michigan coach Juwan Howard's son a lock for the Wolverines? @KP_Rivals sat down with @JettHoward5 at the @usabjnt minicamp to talk #GoBlue, plus Miami, Florida & Vanderbilt.
📽️ Full Video: https://t.co/oqqRBOCP7e pic.twitter.com/yLBPxhUSn7
Sup pic.twitter.com/AEiyby4zkS— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 17, 2019
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 18, 2019
〽️🏀 https://t.co/k9kivF3IaA
October 18, 2019 – Happy Birthday Mark Huyge - https://t.co/T8QuyIsKbH pic.twitter.com/sa3ja48nZx— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 18, 2019
Wonderful time at the Daddy Daughter Dance tonight with my girls! We CRUSHED the Cupid Shuffle! #DaddysGirls pic.twitter.com/eFWYlrYuxC— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) October 18, 2019
#WolverineWorkout | The national #7 Wolverine women powered through the cold & wind to hammer out one last Radrick speed session ahead of Saturday's #PreNats at Indiana State#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D2ouZdUkL4— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 17, 2019
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Five-Star Isaiah Todd Commits to the Wolverines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Penn State
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Penn State With a Nittany Lion Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Practice Under Juwan Howard
• Jason Jordan, USA Today High School Sports: Isaiah Todd's Commitment to Michigan is big on and off the Court for the Wolverines
