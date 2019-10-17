News More News
Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Practice Under Juwan Howard

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Practice video clips from Media Day following interviews. New head coach Juwan Howard puts his team through drills, more.

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson is Michigan's second leading returning scorer.
Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson is Michigan's second leading returning scorer. (Brandon Brown)

