TheWolverine

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and assistants Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley met with reporters at today's Media Day event at Crisler to discuss the Maize and Blue's upcoming campaign.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook