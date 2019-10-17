News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 17:18:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Juwan Howard, Assistants Talk Season Expectations, More

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and assistants Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley met with reporters at today's Media Day event at Crisler to discuss the Maize and Blue's upcoming campaign.

RELATED: Isaiah Todd Commitment Primer

RELATED: ITF Extra: Latest on Todd

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball season will begin on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball season will begin on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State. (Brandon Brown)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Howard Eisley

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Phil Martelli

Saddi Washington

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}