He explained what Maize and Blue fans should be on the lookout for on Saturday night in Happy Valley, and also revealed how he thinks the game will go by providing his final score prediction at the end.

Nate Bauer of BlueWhiteIllustrated swung by TheWolverine.com this week to help break down Penn State's club prior to its matchup with the Michigan Wolverines' football team this weekend.

• Redshirt sophomore QB Sean Clifford — His 13 touchdown passes are the third most in the Big Ten, while his 64.2 completion percentage is good for fourth in the league. Clifford's 260 passing yards per game, meanwhile, lead the conference, and his 252 rushing yards are the second most on his team.

• Redshirt sophomore RB Journey Brown — His 233 rushing yards are actually the third most on the roster, due to the fact that Penn State employs three other running backs on a regular basis (freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, and sophomore Ricky Slade). Brown rushed for 109 yards in the Sept. 14 win over Pittsburgh, but has actually not surpassed 38 yards in any other game this season.

• Redshirt sophomore WR K.J. Hamler — He leads the Nittany Lions in all of the team's major receiving categories, including catches (26), yards (455) and touchdown receptions (five). The 5-9, 176-pound speedster has been consistently productive for PSU, reeling in at least 61 yards in five of the team's six outings.

• Sophomore WR Jahan Dotson — His 261 receiving yards are the second most on the squad and his three TD grabs are tied for second, while his 14 catches check in third. Dotson's 18.6 yards per reception stand also the sixth-best average in the Big Ten.