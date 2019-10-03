News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at (No. 13) Wisconsin

Sport: Women's soccer

When: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Franz actually plays defense."
— Senior point guard Zavier Simpson at Big Ten Media Days, when asked what the difference is between U-M freshman guard Franz Wagner and his older brother and former Wolverine, Moe.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Media day Video: Juwan Howard, Simpson, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: What we Learned at Hoops Media day: 'Five-Star' Franz Wagner, Brooks, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Several Shining Early in Practice

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Media day: What we Learned From the Players

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Bossi's Best: Updating 2020's Remaining Five-Stars

---

{{ article.author_name }}