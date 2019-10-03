The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 3
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at (No. 13) Wisconsin
Sport: Women's soccer
When: 9:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
This is going to be a good one.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 2, 2019
No. 14 @HawkeyeFootball heads Ann Arbor to take on No. 19 @UMichFootball. pic.twitter.com/9cueemDA2U
Our offense is getting into gear. 👌#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/zGKnilYCmU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 2, 2019
We also had a little fun at #B1GMediaDay too😉#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jxChIL7daP— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 2, 2019
The new head ball coach. @JuwanHoward @umichbball x #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/Vk0dzC3wTV— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 2, 2019
Having come home to @UMichBball, @JuwanHoward brought @Xaviersimpson3 & @JonTeske to talk hoops with @BTNDaveRevsine at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/AHfH4AHW3U— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 2, 2019
For the 8th! straight year the Wolverines have had a player selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 2, 2019
Congrats to @Xaviersimpson3 on his selection!
Be sure to review the entire list as we start #B1GMediaDay today!
Release | https://t.co/6o2y2o0lNO#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3QpLnDVkwY
.@Xaviersimpson3 & @JonTeske showing the cameras just how smooth they are. @umichbball x #B1GMediaDays pic.twitter.com/Jq5Gcl9Ilk— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 2, 2019
Just Win https://t.co/eVVTODt1QL— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) October 2, 2019
Cam McGrone got his first start against Rutgers. Listen to his experience on this week's 'In The Trenches' @McGrone_Strong @UMichFootball #GoBlue #JustWinhttps://t.co/ptW9HMbYIrhttps://t.co/RV8Rajrmryhttps://t.co/7ePREv4Fst pic.twitter.com/YuJzgiJ1X0— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) October 2, 2019
🔥🔥 from @McGrone_Strong 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1o8DIiMfH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 2, 2019
Michigan’s Juwan Howard is currently in for Top-35 senior Jaemyn Brakefield, a source told @Stockrisers. Is slated to visit UM in the near future.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 2, 2019
Michigan coach Juwan Howard is in today for 2020 F @Jaemyn1.— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 2, 2019
Want to join us on Saturday?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 2, 2019
RT and REPLY to us why you deserve to cheer on the Maize and Blue at the Big House, and we’ll give you a $25 gift card to @StubHub! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KKjcsLrxcC
Game times are starting to be released. #GoBlue will play at 7:30 p.m. for the first four home games of the season, starting Oct. 11 vs. Clarkson.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 2, 2019
From Kids Go Blue Club Days to Trike races, check out all game promotions here: https://t.co/koXRfrVsZM pic.twitter.com/mhXQ0Iaq0O
The NHL season starts tonight! And hockey fans near Michigan can skate w/ tomorrow's stars on Sunday following our 4 p.m. exhibition vs. Windsor!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 2, 2019
Skate w/ the team & get autographs! Skate rentals + storage available
INFO: https://t.co/koXRfsd4om #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/go2ILgI0Ln
4. More. Days. 😎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5AB8VnbUYn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 2, 2019
We're just days away from our 2019 Alumni Territory Go Blue Homecoming Tailgate! https://t.co/AnS5d1lXK8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 2, 2019
In honor of National Kale Day...— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 2, 2019
"KALE TO THE VICTORS!" pic.twitter.com/tqVw47fW4p
Mikaela Schulz of @umichgolf is the #B1GWGolf Golfer of the Week pic.twitter.com/LulVry6MB8— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 2, 2019
The @umichwsoccer team is off to a hot start in #B1G play and coach Klein talks about it all with our @LisaByington. pic.twitter.com/9uxhqaM4XP— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 2, 2019
1️⃣3️⃣ @USTFCCCA top-30 teams— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 2, 2019
5️⃣ @bigten #B1GXC contenders
3️⃣ NCAA Great Lakes Region contenders
Needless to say, Friday's Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational is a big one for the #16 Michigan men.
PREVIEW: https://t.co/FqrzN7JuXC#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rhVS3HJE3c
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Media day Video: Juwan Howard, Simpson, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: What we Learned at Hoops Media day: 'Five-Star' Franz Wagner, Brooks, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Several Shining Early in Practice
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Media day: What we Learned From the Players
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Bossi's Best: Updating 2020's Remaining Five-Stars
