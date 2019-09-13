News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Let’s make Michigan Twitter a place of positivity and support for our beloved @UMichFootball, and drown out the negativity by muting, unfollowing, and/or blocking people who exhibit that behavior. Let the “cry in the corner” by themselves."
— Michigan fan Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Bye Week Rumblings — Offense, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Wolverines Right There With Nimari Burnett

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes on top 2020 Target Darion Green-Warren

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Top-35 Forward Lance Ware Commits to Kentucky

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}