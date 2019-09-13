The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 13
Tweets of the day
The Wolverines are back in the lab.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 12, 2019
A look into our Improvement Week. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/QqynYcpbvP
🚨 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙪𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙩 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 12, 2019
Michigan will take on Louisville at the KFC Yum Center for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/oVS2JjCrD3
Can’t wait! Are you ready 〽️ Nation?#GoBlue https://t.co/7jRWirTbeI— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 12, 2019
.@Coach_Gattis has learned from what's gone wrong and what's gone right, and can't wait for the next challenge.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 12, 2019
How he went from playing defense to coaching offense -- and his challenges at Michigan: https://t.co/ohGJHfI9zd#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Gec8gmhfyF
Listen to Lloyd.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 13, 2019
See you at Comerica Park for @UMich Night ➡️ https://t.co/U7qZ4KGy0C pic.twitter.com/ig5BFBpa86
"A tweet like this makes my head explode." 🤯@JoelKlatt takes down a fan's tweet after they question his No. 11 ranking of Michigan. pic.twitter.com/H4gHPPnb3e— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2019
TOMORROW! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 https://t.co/YyZUHOn1ke— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) September 12, 2019
Let’s make Michigan Twitter a place of positivity and support for our beloved @UMichFootball, and drown out the negativity by muting, unfollowing, and/or blocking people who exhibit that behavior. Let the “cry in the corner” by themselves.— Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) September 12, 2019
Annual tweet: i wish the MMB was at EVERY road game.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 12, 2019
Happens in the SEC. I say we put the MMB under the umbrella of the athletic department and bring them everywhere
I want to see the Block M march down the field next weekend with The Victors playing
https://t.co/ne35wadj4w analyst @JoshHelmholdt with a full breakdown of Rivals250 #Michigan commit Cornell Wheeler after filming one of his games earlier this year.— Rivals (@Rivals) September 12, 2019
Watch the full feature at https://t.co/VcDrXOY0Iw: https://t.co/QNbXuk51Jn@EJHolland_TW @TheWolverineMag pic.twitter.com/iNKyId0Cu4
https://t.co/ne35wadj4w analyst @JoshHelmholdt captured Rivals250 #Michigan commit Andre Seldon taking a punt return for a score last weekend.— Rivals (@Rivals) September 12, 2019
Check it out and visit https://t.co/VcDrXOY0Iw today !! @EJHolland_TW @Balas_Wolverine pic.twitter.com/KZjJd6x8eg
Believe it or not, students were once banned from bringing cars to U-M's campus. Learn more in this gallery of the history of cars on campus. #TBT https://t.co/6oWGhToJmJ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 12, 2019
Lookin' good, 43! #ProBlue https://t.co/1LqRJXZvE3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 12, 2019
Ice cream, @amazon, and @UMichTrack pic.twitter.com/RWzE1nKogS— MACC Program (@UMichGoMACC) September 12, 2019
Happy Birthday to the one-and-only Jesse Owens, who would have been 106 today!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 12, 2019
Come out and run/jog/walk a few laps at Ferry Field today in his honor.
He set/tied 4 World Records there in a single afternoon in 1935#GoBlue https://t.co/dsGUotrhsS
⚠️ 2020 T&F SCHEDULE ⚠️— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 12, 2019
Mark your calendars for our 5️⃣ home meets this winter & spring!
How many will you attend?
MORE INFO: https://t.co/RKDngnArjg pic.twitter.com/lIzB6WIbqR
Of the 17 freshman women ranked in the @FloTrack #FloXC Top 255, NONE are ranked higher than our own Ericka VanderLende#GoBlue https://t.co/PD3BWJ81mJ— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 12, 2019
How an @EECSatMI course is using game design to teach students broader lessons about software development: https://t.co/UxgHrlapRv #NationalVideoGamesDay 🎮 pic.twitter.com/OE5nFzh40N— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 12, 2019
Like if you've created a Michigan team before in Chel. 🙋♂️#NationalVideoGamesDay x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XTvCuRZ4hE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 12, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Bye Week Rumblings — Offense, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Wolverines Right There With Nimari Burnett
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes on top 2020 Target Darion Green-Warren
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Top-35 Forward Lance Ware Commits to Kentucky
