The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 16
Tweets of the day
Michigan's most recent win on the road at Wisconsin came when the Wolverines were ranked #11 in 2001.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 15, 2019
It was also the last time Michigan was ranked #11 while playing against Wisconsin. https://t.co/9535xNvpYk
Michigan's last B1G opener against a ranked team? 9/27/2008 vs #9 Wisconsin (W 27-25)— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 15, 2019
Michigan has lost its last 13 games as an underdog. Last time Michigan won as an underdog was 2013 Northwestern in 3OT after the Dileo slide and hold forced OT.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) September 16, 2019
If Michigan wins Saturday:— Ryan (@Haggs_88) September 16, 2019
Psh. Wisconsin isn’t even that good.
If Michigan loses:
Michigan is terrible. Fire Harbaugh. Get rid of football at the school. They can’t win big games.
Thanks again, @tigers, for hosting us Friday night. Great to be recognized for our @NCAACWS run & join the Pat Maloy Scholarship Fund! #GoBlue #RoadToOmaha— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 15, 2019
📸 - @jbart84 pic.twitter.com/J1lEngEcjN
.@Patriots DE Chase Winovich loved his late grandma & her love of butterflies. Saw butterfly on field, thought something good might happen. It did, got first NFL sack. pic.twitter.com/XX0jka4LGg— Kevin Walsh NBC10 Boston (@kevinwalshtv) September 15, 2019
Our combined networth is close to $8 billion!!! @CharlesWoodson@TomGarfinkel#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KI6KtQbQb6— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) September 15, 2019
.@TomBrady finds @AB84 for a 20-yard touchdown. #GoPats #NEvsMIA— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/nAUsiFKHLP
September 16, 2019
Hardest thing in my life is being a Dolphins fan 🤦🏾♂️— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) September 15, 2019
Thankful to receive an offer from Michigan University.. @Coach_Campanile #GoBlue〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/gETvT9Ukaq— Elijah Jeudy1️⃣6️⃣ (@ElijahJeudy) September 16, 2019
In-State Showdown Goes Blue. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/V0hfqzVD9d— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 15, 2019
We caught up with @umichvball head coach Mark Rosen to hear his thoughts on this afternoon's win!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 15, 2019
The Wolverines won in 3 straight sets against Eastern Michigan to advance to 6-2 on the season! pic.twitter.com/32F6q59P23
Volleyball Sweeps EMU pic.twitter.com/rehTGM8cxm— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) September 15, 2019
Just another day at the office for @paigejones_10 , who finished with a match-high 15 kills. #goblue pic.twitter.com/2HG0fHrfTU— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) September 15, 2019
This is my team and these are my brothers! I love you guys! #Brotherhood #family #pinckneypirates @PirateFootball @PinckneyHigh @Strength_PHS @phspiratenation pic.twitter.com/2AxpC7tc3t— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 15, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Drops one Spot to No. 11 in Today's AP Poll
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook Pt. 2: Thoughts on Michigan Commits, Targets
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rising 2022 LB Gabe Powers has 'Unbelievable' Michigan Visit
• Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: NFL Winners and Losers: Antonio Brown Will be Tom Brady's Fountain of Youth
• Zack Cox, NESN.com: Why Chase Winovich Knew 'Something Special was Coming' on First Patriots Sack
