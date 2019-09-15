The Utah Utes were the beneficiary of U-M's slight dip in the AP, leapfrogging the Maize and Blue to No. 10 following their 31-0 victory over Idaho State yesterday.

Despite having a bye week, the Michigan Wolverines' football team dropped one spot to No. 11 in today's AP Poll, while remaining at No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, moved up a spot to No. 13 in the AP despite also having a bye week, and will host Michigan next Saturday at noon.

The Wolverines and Badgers are two of five Big Ten clubs to be included in this week's AP top-25, along with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 13 Penn State (tied with Wisconsin with 726 votes) and No. 18 Iowa.

It should also be noted that Notre Dame (who U-M will host on Oct. 26) checked in at No. 7 on both top-25 lists.

Michigan State and Maryland were the two Big Ten squads who fell out of the AP Poll after losing to Arizona State and Temple, respectively, yesterday.

The Army Black Knights (who U-M defeated last week in double-overtime) took down Texas-San Antonio, 31-13, yesterday afternoon, but remain on the outside looking in, slotting in at No. 28 nationally.