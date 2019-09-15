News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It was a good football play. If that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right. #FLAvsUK"
— Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt on Twitter Saturday night, referring to a targeting call that went against Kentucky in its narrow loss last night to Florida.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Road Notebook Pt. 1: Thoughts on Michigan Commits, Targets

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan DB Commit Makari Paige Locked in With Wolverines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 OL Rayshaun Benny has Strong Bond With Michigan

• Teddy Rydquist, Saturday Tradition: Michigan Legend Charles Woodson to Join FOX Sports

• Kevin Bunkley, Maize N Brew: Overtime Review: Inside a Program That Tries to do it Right

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}