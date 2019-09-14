The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 14
Tweets of the day
I love seeing a PACKED room & appreciate each and every one of you! #GoBlue https://t.co/mMN2FrFV36— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 14, 2019
FOX has scooped up Charles Woodson for its college and NFL pregame shows, according to sources. https://t.co/VLqcJkKTCn— ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) September 13, 2019
That M you see in the stands, in the background? Courtesy of Dan Dworsky, All-American LB on the 1947 〽️🏈 Team. pic.twitter.com/BRLUkaPdmj— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 14, 2019
Hard to beat Friday night lights !!Good clean American fun! Grateful and proud to be wearing the Block M on the road #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/XAc4Kin4Uq— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) September 13, 2019
September 14, 2019 Rest in Peace Wolverine Captain Art Renner - https://t.co/Tjj1rhhg5Q pic.twitter.com/r8EZhw6t9c— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 14, 2019
Since 2015 (the year Harbaugh started at Michigan), here’s a look at ACTIVE Coaches win totals at their CURRENT programs: pic.twitter.com/NCqtY5o4fA— Double BB (@BBsBigHouse1) September 13, 2019
TONIGHT! Come through to see how you can be a larger part of the greatest student section in the nation! 〽️🏀🔥 #LetsRage https://t.co/YyZUHO5qsG— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) September 13, 2019
Be sure to follow our friends @UMichZone too! https://t.co/a5wsGJUSco— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) September 14, 2019
📍- @ComericaPark— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 13, 2019
Let's Go, @tigers #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/YAVG1CpRB2
#Wolverines, @Tigers, and @UMichBaseball, oh my. #Team153 pic.twitter.com/NKCKHh4P82— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 14, 2019
As seen on the video boards of @ComericaPark tonight#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xdCBkU7kFc— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 13, 2019
#ByeWeek for #GoBlue— Lynn (🏈〽️om) (@_Somebodys_Mom) September 13, 2019
See you in Wisconsin next weekend, Wolverines. 💪🏾〽️🏈 #BeatTheBadgers pic.twitter.com/XPHnFanmJj
“Little Jack”- future 5-Tool player with a high motor! https://t.co/QKNthRkEpL— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 13, 2019
We can't wait to attend tonight's @tigers game & maybe hang out w/ @PAWSDetroit #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RppWFgCQ9k— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 13, 2019
😁 23 days to puck drop! @JL___23 x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1y2nh6XIIr— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 13, 2019
Michigan DL commit Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) pressures DJ Uiagalelei but can’t bring him down #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oEiwpx4fap— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019
Michigan commit Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) logs his first tackle #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/d8vRtmzAqg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019
Top 2021 Michigan OL target Landon Tengwall (@landon_tengwall) getting warmed up #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/G0v8jLCAFF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019
More of key 2021 Michigan OL target Landon Tengwall (@landon_tengwall) at left tackle #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XhlRjDUtnu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019
Hey @AJHenning3 the TD is cool...but EPIC camera point at the end😂😂😂@LWEastAthletics @LWDistrict210 @EDGYTIM @NBCSPreps @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/yb5sLiIfzg— Griffin Television (@GriffinTVClub) September 14, 2019
I can’t keep up with all these TDs. Here’s another one by that @AJHenning3 kid😘😘😘 28-0 2nd quarter. @LWEastAthletics @LWEStudentSec @LWDistrict210 pic.twitter.com/31pQsxDIST— Griffin Television (@GriffinTVClub) September 14, 2019
Rivals100 WR and 2021 Michigan target Beaux Collins (@beaux_collins) getting ready #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mfPDSRhADJ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 14, 2019
Ever wanted to learn how to program using Python? There's a free course for that -- and many other subjects -- on #MichiganOnline: https://t.co/9j2pOFHtE7 #ProgrammersDay pic.twitter.com/HTMTjLPvbQ— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 13, 2019
How @UMSocialWork professor Barb Hiltz's bridal shop helps those living with cancer: https://t.co/v0NXgtZ0y9 pic.twitter.com/dKVv5Uzzam— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 13, 2019
We caught up with no. 24 @umichvball head coach Mark Rosen after tonight's win!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 14, 2019
The Wolverines won in three straight sets against Navy to advance to 5-2 on the season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/usdXUTILQP
What a night! What a win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KDwMvGjpAK— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 14, 2019
#12 Michigan takes down #3 Connecticut at home. Huge win https://t.co/sKliAymb1n— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 14, 2019
Jan Dowling talks about Women's Golf ahead of their opening tournament. pic.twitter.com/cta1YffxB0— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) September 13, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: PFF Expert Explains why U-M's O-Line Received Such High Grades Against Army
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Analyzing Patterson's First Half vs. MTSU, and the Numbers he's Posted Since
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Mailbag: Which 2021 Targets can Michigan Land in Ohio, Texas?
• Jacob Feldman, Sports Illustrated: Exclusive: Charles Woodson Finds new Broadcast Home With FOX
