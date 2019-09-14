News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He just plays with his hair on fire — he’s the dog chasing cars that actually catches the car, because he knows where he’s going."
— Pro Football Focus analyst Josh Liskiewitz yesterday afternoon, explaining why fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow has been graded as Michigan's best defensive player so far this season.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: PFF Expert Explains why U-M's O-Line Received Such High Grades Against Army

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Analyzing Patterson's First Half vs. MTSU, and the Numbers he's Posted Since

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Mailbag: Which 2021 Targets can Michigan Land in Ohio, Texas?

• Jacob Feldman, Sports Illustrated: Exclusive: Charles Woodson Finds new Broadcast Home With FOX

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}