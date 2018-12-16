Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

FINAL: Michigan 70, Western Michigan 62 @1CMatthews tied a season-high with 25 points, while collecting a season-high 10 rebounds #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IVhaUZyU0Y

Hear what head coach John Beilein had to say following the win against Western Michigan https://t.co/eWAxbS4N5D

Senior @1CMatthews posted his 5th career double-double tying a season-high 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while also making a career-best 11 free throws! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MtZWU14vGK

Sophomore Jordan Poole ended the game with 14 points and a career-high four steals! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yyRVNIk2zG

Junior @Xaviersimpson3 scored 15 points, made three 3-pointers, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished out 3 assists and had 2 steals against Western Michigan #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sWPjoh6q7r

Three straight for the Maize and Blue! #goblue pic.twitter.com/UQcvtHul3D

TWO WEEKS until we’re back out there. #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/57UnLT2JPi

Registration begins NOW for the 2019 Big House 5K! SIGN UP » https://t.co/UxeYwebxEL Reply 🙋‍♀️ or 🙋‍♂️ if you’re joining us! #GoBlue | #BigHouse5K pic.twitter.com/k0hT2TmhMQ

He was great today for @umichbball . Enjoy this quick @1CMatthews montage. pic.twitter.com/7ID69SXOsa

"The first half I said, ‘there’s no sense getting mad right now. I can’t control what’s happening.’"

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook