The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 16
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 70, Western Michigan 62@1CMatthews tied a season-high with 25 points, while collecting a season-high 10 rebounds #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IVhaUZyU0Y— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 15, 2018
Hear what head coach John Beilein had to say following the win against Western Michigan https://t.co/eWAxbS4N5D— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 16, 2018
Senior @1CMatthews posted his 5th career double-double tying a season-high 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while also making a career-best 11 free throws!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MtZWU14vGK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 15, 2018
Sophomore Jordan Poole ended the game with 14 points and a career-high four steals!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yyRVNIk2zG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 15, 2018
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 scored 15 points, made three 3-pointers, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished out 3 assists and had 2 steals against Western Michigan#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sWPjoh6q7r— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 15, 2018
A win is a win. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/PKHJqG9Djw— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 15, 2018
Three straight for the Maize and Blue! #goblue pic.twitter.com/UQcvtHul3D— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 15, 2018
TWO WEEKS until we’re back out there. #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/57UnLT2JPi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2018
Registration begins NOW for the 2019 Big House 5K!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 15, 2018
SIGN UP » https://t.co/UxeYwebxEL
Reply 🙋♀️ or 🙋♂️ if you’re joining us! #GoBlue | #BigHouse5K pic.twitter.com/k0hT2TmhMQ
He was great today for @umichbball.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 15, 2018
Enjoy this quick @1CMatthews montage. pic.twitter.com/7ID69SXOsa
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: A Different Kind Of Exam
- Andrew Hussey, Charles Matthew Lifts Michigan Wolverines Basketball Past Western Michigan
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Sluggish Wolverines Beat WMU, 70-62
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst - Trevor Keegan Is A Valuable Lineman
- James Hawkins, Detroit News: ‘We Needed This’: Michigan shows resiliency, holds off Western Michigan
---
