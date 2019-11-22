How many more commits should we expect in the 2020 class and best guesses on who? — mgobluea

Only a handful. The staff really wants to add another tackle to the fold. Of course, they’re swinging for the fences with Myles Hinton, but they’re also working on project guys like James Pogorelc and Tobias Braun. Andrew Gentry remains a priority, but, as mentioned, he’s more of a 2022 kid because of his mission. Finding a quarterback is obviously a priority. Michigan has explored adding another pass rusher or running back as well. You can probably expect one more corner. Darion Green-Warren is the big fish, but the staff may end up with more of an upside guy like new offer Jordan Addison. Aside from that, the Wolverines would love to pull the minor upset and knock off Penn State for elite tight end Theo Johnson. Michigan gave him a lot to think about on his official visit. Right now, I don’t think Michigan has an outright lead for any of its 2020 targets.