Is DT the biggest need? If not what's your position of need? If so, what is the best and worst case scenarios? — oldblu

Defensive tackle isn’t the biggest need in the sense that there aren’t viable options at the position. I get the questions about defensive tackle and understand the frustrations, but y’all are beating a dead horse. Unless there is a miracle, Michigan swung and missed at the position this cycle. Finding a true top-level defensive tackle is tough and was even an issue for a program down south, where a lot of defensive tackle are from, like Texas. Would you rather Michigan take a lower level kid at that spot or work on big-bodied established kids like Aaron Lewis and Braiden McGregor that can slide inside? I would go with the latter. Michigan is in it with its top three 2021 targets in Tywone Malone, Victory Vaka and Damon Payne. Landing one would be huge. Based on the overall circumstances, I would say quarterback is the biggest need. CJ Stroud isn’t a sure thing, and Michigan must find a way to fill the void at one of it not the most important position on the field.