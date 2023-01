GET ALL THE LATEST WITH YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO M&BR

The state of Michigan is full of talent in the class of 2024.

With the 2024 guys up next, Rivals.com has released a list of their top 20 players in the Wolverine state, and below we take a closer look at the top 10 and where they stand in their recruitment.

Click here for Rivals.com's Top 20 List for Michigan