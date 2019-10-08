News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 09:01:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Theo Johnson makes the first of two Oct. Michigan visits

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Windsor (Ont.) Holy Names tight end Theo Johnson is in the final run of official visits that will ultimately lead into his college selection. Michigan, however, with its close proximity to Johnson’...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}