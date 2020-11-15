 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down U-M's loss to Wisconsin
TheWolverine.com Podcast: Balas & Skene Break Down Loss To Wisconsin

Chris Balas and Doug Skene break down Michigan's latest disappointing loss, a 49-11 blowout against Wisconsin.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-3 heading into a game at Rutgers.
{{ article.author_name }}