 Thoughts On Michigan Football Recruiting Commits JJ McCarthy, Greg Crippen, Top Targets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-11 13:06:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On JJ McCarthy, Greg Crippen, Top Targets

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was on the road in Dallas this weekend and had an opportunity to see a pair of Michigan commits as well as several targets.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}