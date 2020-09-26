 Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits, Targets From IMG-Ravenwood
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-26 14:51:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Michigan Commits, Targets From IMG-Ravenwood

Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville and saw several Michigan commits in targets in game action as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy took on Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood in a national matchup.

Click Here to read this update.

---

{{ article.author_name }}