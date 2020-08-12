*** This weekend’s trip to Detroit gave me another opportunity to see 2021 Rivals250 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman and Michigan commit Raheem Anderson live. I watched Anderson twice in-game last fall and raved about his performances. Anderson was equally as impressive in this weekend's small session, which saw Cass Tech linemen go through several individual drills. Anderson has shaved off a bit of bad weight and showed off improved foot speed and athleticism. He was quick going through drills and even impressed in some fun wide receiver 1-on-1’s amongst the linemen. While there has been talk about Anderson playing guard, I still believe he is best suited to play center. That’s where he thrives at Cass Tech. Anderson is also very cerebral and a vocal leader that has his teammates’ respect. He did everything possible to coach up the younger guys and cared more about getting them exposure than getting his own pub. Think Cesar Ruiz.