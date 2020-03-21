News More News
Thoughts On Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy From Private Workout

EJ Holland
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Chicago this week to see Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy at his private workout with quarterback trainer Greg Holcomb at Next Level Athletix.

Here are his thoughts from the session.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
*** This was my second time seeing McCarthy in a private workout session, and he once again checked all the boxes. The Rivals100 target hardly missed any throws and showed off his cannon for an arm. McCarthy makes college level throws look easy. One of his more impressive passes came on a deep dig route where he threw an absolute rocket on the money. I love his ability to control his arm strength and make accurate throws.

