 Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Targets From Pylon 7v7 Atlanta
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Michigan Targets From Pylon 7v7 Atlanta

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw a number of offered Michigan targets.

Get his thoughts on all of them below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

*** This was my first time getting to see five-star 2022 Ponchatoula (La.) High safety Jacoby Mathews. And he definitely passes the eyeball test. At 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Mathews is a thick, strong kid on the back end. He has great length and his muscular frame makes him look even bigger than he really is. Mathews’ team played five games in the tournament, and he came away with two interceptions, while not letting much get behind him. Mathews also comes downhill in a hurry and is physical with pads on. Overall, Mathews is one of the best defensive backs in the 2022 class, which is full of elite talent at the position.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}