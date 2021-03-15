Thoughts On Michigan Targets From Pylon 7v7 Atlanta
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw a number of offered Michigan targets.
Get his thoughts on all of them below.
*** This was my first time getting to see five-star 2022 Ponchatoula (La.) High safety Jacoby Mathews. And he definitely passes the eyeball test. At 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Mathews is a thick, strong kid on the back end. He has great length and his muscular frame makes him look even bigger than he really is. Mathews’ team played five games in the tournament, and he came away with two interceptions, while not letting much get behind him. Mathews also comes downhill in a hurry and is physical with pads on. Overall, Mathews is one of the best defensive backs in the 2022 class, which is full of elite talent at the position.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news