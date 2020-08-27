 Thoughts On Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting WR Commit Xavier Worthy
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-27 15:25:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Rivals100 Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy

California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
California wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Fresno this week and had an opportunity to see Rivals100 Michigan wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy.

Click Here to read his thoughts.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}