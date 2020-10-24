 Thoughts On Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DL Commit Quintin Somerville
football

Arizona defensive lineman Quintin Somerville is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Phoenix over the weekend and watched Rivals250 Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville in game action.

Click Here to read this update.

