 Thoughts, Tidbits From Watching Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Commit Junior Colson Live
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-22 09:04:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts, Tidbits From Watching Michigan LB Commit Junior Colson Live

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville in Friday to watch Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker and Michigan commit Junior Colson suit up for his season opener.

Click Here to get his thoughts and insider nuggets from the road.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}