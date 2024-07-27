There was a lot to digest from Big Ten Media Days. It was Sherrone Moore's first as head coach, and he looked like a well-trained pro. He was definitely himself throughout the day but with some Harbaughisms thrown in. Which might be a great analogy for the future of this program? Between his opening statement, stage appearance, and then the hour-long breakout session, there was plenty of coach speech and plenty of nuggets of info. Here are my top overreactions to info shared by Sherrone Moore during Big Ten Media Day.

QB Decision is Uncertain

It's no secret that Alex Orji has dominated the talk this offseason. At some points, it felt like he was anointed the next starting quarterback, even if he wasn't being called that. But with a healthy Jack Tuttle garnering hype in summer practices and Davis Warren keeping himself in the competition, we are no closer to knowing the starting QB than we were this spring. Each QB has a different skill set and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell has said the offense will look different depending on who starts. The criteria for starting is pretty clear from Moore. "I think the No. 1 thing is who’s going to take care of the football, who’s going to be the guy that take care of the football," Moore said. "Our defense is going to provide them a bunch of different looks. They are going to have Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant running at them and Josaiah Stewart and Jaishawn Barham and Will off the edge, and Makari and all these guys and different looks." Michigan had JJ McCarthy last season, who threw only 1 interception outside of the Bowling Green game. While Moore also mentioned being a "playmaker" during the day, he clearly isn't taking that trade-off if it means too many turnovers. Orji comes with a perceived risk because of his lack of experience passing and low accuracy stats in high school. Which has people thinking Tuttle or Warren could be in the driver's seat to win this job if Orji can't show the accuracy necessary to lead this team. What's clear to me, is there is no clear leader for this battle. Which could be a scary thought if someone doesn't take hold in the middle of August.

Michigan isn't scared at all of playing Texas

Michigan's nonconference schedule has been the subject of much debate and criticism in recent years, but that will not be the case in 2024 with the Wolverines welcoming Texas to Ann Arbor in week 2. With so much change this offseason, many on the outside have seen the Texas game as an extra test as Team 145 looks to find its identity. In the past two seasons, Michigan has used it's light nonconference schedule almost like an NFL preseason. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy took their QB battle into the season with each starting one of the two opening games. Last year, with Jim Harbaugh suspended, Michigan chose to rotate interim coaches by game and sometimes half, instead of appointing a permanent interim like it did at the end of the regular season. There isn't any chance to experiment this year with the game against a likely top 5 opponent coming so early in the year. While fans and experts may be anxious for the Wolverines, the team itself welcomes the challenge. During an appearance on Big Ten Network, Max Bredeson was asked about the game, and while he shared the common mantra of one week at a time and not looking ahead, it was clear he believes the team is excited for the game. Moore said, "You want to have a competitive nature, regardless of what you do. For us, we’re just gonna play whoever we have to play. We’re excited about every opportunity that we get. We’re excited for every game we get to play." Michigan has beaten Ohio State for three straight years, played in three straight Big Ten Championship Games, and won three straight College Football Playoffs. Last season, it won the Rose Bowl against Alabama and the National Championship against Washington. Now, it craves the big stage and views Texas as nothing more than an opportunity.

Donovan Edwards is going to have a MONSTER year