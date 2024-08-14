PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Three Michigan players earn preseason All-American honors

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

On Wednesday morning, Sporting News released its first and second preseason All-America teams. Three Michigan Wolverines appeared on the first team.

Tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson all were named as preseason All-Americans. Interestingly, all three selections are entering their junior season and were members of the 2022 recruiting class.

Sporting News offered a write-up on each of the three talented Wolverines.

Colston Loveland

Advertisement

"Loveland is the classic Michigan tight end, and a building block for the offense under new coach Sherrone Moore. Loveland can play in-line or in the slot – and he showed that ability to get down field with seven catches on seven targets on passes of 20 yards or more last season. He had a 72.6% catch percentage. He will be active in an offense that will have a new starting quarterback in place of J.J. McCarthy."

Mason Graham

"Graham – a second-team SN All-American in 2023 – was part of a dominant Michigan defense in 2023. Graham closed last season on a high note with seven quarterback hurries and four hits in Michigan's last four games that led to the national championship. He is a disruptive force on the interior with a knack for shedding blocks off the snap, and he should improve with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale."

Will Johnson

"EA Sports College Football 25 ranked Johnson as the No. 1 player, and the real-life version is every bit as exciting in Michigan's secondary. He battled injuries in 202[3], but he had four interceptions while being targeted 37 times. Quarterbacks had a 44.7% completion percentage against Johnson, and he played well against first-round receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. This cornerback class is elite, so Johnson will have to prove that ranking right on the field."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy90aHJlZS1taWNoaWdhbi1wbGF5ZXJzLWVhcm4tcHJlc2Vhc29u LWFsbC1hbWVyaWNhbi1ob25vcnMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGdGhyZWUtbWljaGlnYW4tcGxheWVycy1lYXJuLXByZXNlYXNv bi1hbGwtYW1lcmljYW4taG9ub3JzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK