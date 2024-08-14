Three Michigan players earn preseason All-American honors
On Wednesday morning, Sporting News released its first and second preseason All-America teams. Three Michigan Wolverines appeared on the first team.
Tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson all were named as preseason All-Americans. Interestingly, all three selections are entering their junior season and were members of the 2022 recruiting class.
Sporting News offered a write-up on each of the three talented Wolverines.
Colston Loveland
"Loveland is the classic Michigan tight end, and a building block for the offense under new coach Sherrone Moore. Loveland can play in-line or in the slot – and he showed that ability to get down field with seven catches on seven targets on passes of 20 yards or more last season. He had a 72.6% catch percentage. He will be active in an offense that will have a new starting quarterback in place of J.J. McCarthy."
Mason Graham
"Graham – a second-team SN All-American in 2023 – was part of a dominant Michigan defense in 2023. Graham closed last season on a high note with seven quarterback hurries and four hits in Michigan's last four games that led to the national championship. He is a disruptive force on the interior with a knack for shedding blocks off the snap, and he should improve with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale."
Will Johnson
"EA Sports College Football 25 ranked Johnson as the No. 1 player, and the real-life version is every bit as exciting in Michigan's secondary. He battled injuries in 202[3], but he had four interceptions while being targeted 37 times. Quarterbacks had a 44.7% completion percentage against Johnson, and he played well against first-round receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. This cornerback class is elite, so Johnson will have to prove that ranking right on the field."
