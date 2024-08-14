On Wednesday morning, Sporting News released its first and second preseason All-America teams. Three Michigan Wolverines appeared on the first team. Tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson all were named as preseason All-Americans. Interestingly, all three selections are entering their junior season and were members of the 2022 recruiting class. Sporting News offered a write-up on each of the three talented Wolverines.

Colston Loveland

"Loveland is the classic Michigan tight end, and a building block for the offense under new coach Sherrone Moore. Loveland can play in-line or in the slot – and he showed that ability to get down field with seven catches on seven targets on passes of 20 yards or more last season. He had a 72.6% catch percentage. He will be active in an offense that will have a new starting quarterback in place of J.J. McCarthy."

Mason Graham

"Graham – a second-team SN All-American in 2023 – was part of a dominant Michigan defense in 2023. Graham closed last season on a high note with seven quarterback hurries and four hits in Michigan's last four games that led to the national championship. He is a disruptive force on the interior with a knack for shedding blocks off the snap, and he should improve with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale."

Will Johnson