The best of the best will be in Dallas this weekend. Pylon 7v7, the most competitive 7-on-7 circuit in the country, will host its inaugural All-American Game at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) in Arlington, Texas this weekend. Top 2021 recruits from around the country were selected to participate in the game, including a trio of Michigan signees.

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is the highest ranked of the bunch. The No. 41 overall recruit in the country, McCarthy starred for Midwest Boom on the 7v7 circuit before suiting up for national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this fall. In his lone year with the program, McCarthy passed for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions in six games. The four-star prospect also added 104 yards and a score on the ground and guided IMG to an undefeated record and a No. 1 overall ranking in the country, per MaxPreps. Prior to transferring to IMG, McCarthy passed for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns and led La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy to a state title in his two years as starting quarterback.

McCarthy committed to Michigan over offers from Arizona State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and a slew of other top programs from around the country back in May of last year. McCarthy is set to link up with his future wide receiver at the game in Rivals250 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product Cristian Dixon. With his senior year cancelled due to the pandemic, Dixon spent his offseason training in Houston and playing with Texas-based Fast 7v7. As a junior, Dixon hauled in 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns en route to leading national powerhouse Mater Dei to an 11-2 record and a No. 2 ranking in the country, per MaxPreps. Dixon, the No. 201 overall prospect nationally, committed to Michigan in June over offers from Auburn, Cal, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and a number of other major programs.