Three Michigan Wolverines football players were named to two watch lists Monday afternoon. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, while senior cornerback Lavert Hill and senior safety Josh Metellus were both named to the Bednarik Award Watch List.

With the Big Ten Media Day right around the corner, preseason award watch lists are beginning to be unveiled.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top player in college football. The last Wolverine to win this award was defensive back Desmond Howard in 1991. Patterson was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2018 after passing for 2,6000 yards and 22 touchdowns in his first year as Michigan’s starting quarterback.

Patterson was named a finalist for the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and also was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards.



The Bednarik Award is given each year to the top defensive player in the country. The last Wolverine to win this award was defensive back Charles Woodson in 1997.

Hill was an Associated Press third-team All-American last season and was also named first-team All-Big Ten. He was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award after finishing the year with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and six pass breakups, including one interception returned for a touchdown.

Metellus was second-team All-Big Ten in 2018 after accumulating 48 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss along with seven pass breakups and three interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus College, Metellus allowed a 41.8 percent completion percentage against him and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 34.3, best among Big Ten safeties.