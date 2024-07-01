For the 2024 season, three Michigan Wolverines received the honor.

Another sign of an approaching college football season has arrived with the announcement of the Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans.

CB Will Johnson and TE Colston Loveland were given 1st team honors, while DT Mason Graham was given 2nd team honors.

Last season, RB Blake Corum and OL Zak Zinter were named to the Preseason All-American list and earned the honor at the end of the season.

Johnson, Loveland, and Graham are each entering their junior seasons for Michigan.

Following the 2023 season, Johnson, Loveland, and Graham earned first-team All-B1G honors. Sports Illustrated and USA Today named Johnson an All-American, and Sporting News named Graham a second-team All-American.

This should be the first of many preseason honors for the trio, with each contending to be the best player at their position in all of college football for the 2024 season.



