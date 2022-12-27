Three-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (Belleville, Mich.) released his top five schools on Tuesday, with Michigan being one of those schools to make the cut.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee were the other schools Beasley included to be included among his final choices.

Michigan extended an offer to Beasley back in June of 2021 and has made a couple visits to Ann Arbor, with one being for the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29 at the Big House.

Beasley has also logged multiple visits to East Lansing to visit the Spartans. The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder has family ties at MSU as His half-brother, Maliq Carr, is a sophomore tight end on the team.

Beasley is ranked as the 9th-best prospect in the state of Michigan in the class of 2024 by Rivals and the 25th ranked outside linebacker in the nation.