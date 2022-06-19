Three-star TE Deakon Tonielli commits to Michigan

After close to three months without a verbal commitment in the 2023 class, Michigan broke that trend Sunday as three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli announced his pledge.

The news came on the heels of Tonielli's official visit to Michigan this weekend. It was the third official that the Oswego, Illinois, native took over the month of June following trips to Illinois and Purdue.

But after spending three days with Grant Newsome and double-digit recruits taking their officials as well, Tonielli had seen enough.

"BOOM!" Tomielli wrote on Twitter. "I just want to say thank you to every single person why has stood by my side throughout this journey. I am so grateful for Grant Newsome and his awesome support, as well as Jim Harbaugh for the opportunity to become a Wolverine!"