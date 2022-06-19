Three-star TE Deakon Tonielli commits to Michigan
After close to three months without a verbal commitment in the 2023 class, Michigan broke that trend Sunday as three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli announced his pledge.
The news came on the heels of Tonielli's official visit to Michigan this weekend. It was the third official that the Oswego, Illinois, native took over the month of June following trips to Illinois and Purdue.
But after spending three days with Grant Newsome and double-digit recruits taking their officials as well, Tonielli had seen enough.
"BOOM!" Tomielli wrote on Twitter. "I just want to say thank you to every single person why has stood by my side throughout this journey. I am so grateful for Grant Newsome and his awesome support, as well as Jim Harbaugh for the opportunity to become a Wolverine!"
This is the second successful recruiting land for Newsome after being hired earlier in the offseason. With others in play such as Texas four-star Chico Holt and Rivals250 four-star Riley Williams, the Wolverines could end up with two at the tight end position on National Signing Day.
Michigan previously saw Massachusetts four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea decommit and flip to Penn State in early April after going on social media saying his decision was made "too quickly." He would pledge to the Wolverines back in January.
Tonielli is the seven commitment for Michigan in the next cycle, joining four-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan, Rivals250 all-purpose back Cole Cabana, four-star running back Benjamin Hall, in-state kicker Adam Samaha, Rivals250 linebacker Raylen Wilson, and three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr.
All six of the commits were on campus for "Victors Weekend" along with Tonielli.
At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Tonielli is the No. 44 overall tight end for the 2023 class and No. 12 player in the state of Illinois, according Rivals.com.
