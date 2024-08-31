While it wasn't pretty, Michigan kicks off the Sherrone Moore era with a 30-10 victory over Fresno State.
While you take the good with the bad, three players shined the brightest against the Bulldogs.
Below are M&BR's three stars of the game against the Bulldogs.
Dominic Zvada
Football is back, baby! And we're celebrating by including a kicker in our players of the game.
The portal addition certainly earned his place on this list, though, as his leg had bailed out an offense that sputtered quite a bit on Saturday.
Dominic Zvada, whose big leg was discussed heavily during fall camp, provided some clutch kicking for the Wolverines against the Bulldogs. He finished the game 3/3 and made field goals from 45, 53 and 55 yards.
The strong kicking game is alive and well in Ann Arbor.
Colston Loveland
After a less-than-impressive game on offense, tight end Colston Loveland was one of the very few bright spots on an offense that struggled to find its stride in the opener.
Loveland was Davis Warren's top target by far, catching 8 passes for 87 yards.
With the game getting late and needed a score, Loveland caught a pass and broke through for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Wolverines some breathing room.
Will Johnson
If Loveland provided the breathing room, Will Johnson provided the death blow after a very strange series of events late in the fourth quarter.
With two interceptions called back and the Wolverines getting called for a handful of penalties that put the Bulldogs in excellent field position, Johnson called game after an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown put the game out of reach.
The All-American made an All-American play when it counted.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram