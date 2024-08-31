(Photo by USA Today)

While it wasn't pretty, Michigan kicks off the Sherrone Moore era with a 30-10 victory over Fresno State. While you take the good with the bad, three players shined the brightest against the Bulldogs. Below are M&BR's three stars of the game against the Bulldogs.

Dominic Zvada

Football is back, baby! And we're celebrating by including a kicker in our players of the game. The portal addition certainly earned his place on this list, though, as his leg had bailed out an offense that sputtered quite a bit on Saturday. Dominic Zvada, whose big leg was discussed heavily during fall camp, provided some clutch kicking for the Wolverines against the Bulldogs. He finished the game 3/3 and made field goals from 45, 53 and 55 yards. The strong kicking game is alive and well in Ann Arbor.

Colston Loveland

After a less-than-impressive game on offense, tight end Colston Loveland was one of the very few bright spots on an offense that struggled to find its stride in the opener. Loveland was Davis Warren's top target by far, catching 8 passes for 87 yards. With the game getting late and needed a score, Loveland caught a pass and broke through for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Wolverines some breathing room.

Will Johnson