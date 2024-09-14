Three stars of the game: Michigan vs. Arkansas State

(Photo by USA Today)

Michigan gets back on the right track this week, bouncing back after a humbling loss to Texas the week prior. A late touchdown made the game closer, but the Wolverines walked away with a 28-18 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Here are M&BR's three stars of the game.

1. Kalel Mullings

This was a game where Michigan could take advantage of the run game and it did just that with a two-headed attack with Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards with Mullings being the star of an offense that didn't do much of anything else in the process. Mullings finished the game with 15 carries for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns as he continues to make the case to be RB1 for the Wolverines.

2. Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards deserves some love for getting back on the right track after two rough weeks on the ground. With the Wolverines going back to basics, Edwards is starting to return to his old self but it's clear that he has some ground to cover. Edwards finished the game with 17 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown on the game.

3. Makari Paige