J.J. McCarthy

What more could you possibly ask from J.J. McCarthy at this point? McCarthy is playing on another level and, in turn, the Wolverines have also made that jump. He's been precise, on-point and it also appears that McCarthy is the type of player that plays better on the road than he does in his own stadium. He made plays with his feet, found the open receivers when he needed and the Wolverines rolled after a turbulent week.

Colston Loveland/A.J. Barner

A game so nice that you have to name them twice. The combination of tight ends Colston Loveland and A.J. Barner played a massive role in getting the program out to a commanding lead early and never look back. The Spartans had zero answers for both tight ends, as Barner nearly got his season total receiving yards in one half, as he finished with 88 yards. Loveland added 79 yards and two scores in the first half as well.

Mike Sainristil