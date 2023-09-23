Michigan opens up Big Ten play by cruising to a 31-7 victory over Rutgers after a dubious start by the defense to begin the game. With a balanced offensive performance, the defense came up strong once again and closed the door on the Scarlet Knights' offense after the first-quarter mistake. Here are Maize & Blue Review's three stars of the game.

Blake Corum

Blake Corum continues to get better and better as the weeks go on, which is a credit to the entire offense as the offensive line, running backs and wide receivers all have to work in harmony to make it work. The concerns about Corum's health and getting back up to speed can officially be dashed as he continues to look like his previous self and then some. Adding another two touchdowns on the ground and 97 yards rushing, his 4.6 yards per rush kept the Wolverines ahead of the sticks throughout a game that ended in under three hours.

Mike Sainristil

On a possession that Rutgers was desperate to get some sort of offense moving, the Wolverines delivered the final blow that broke the game wide open as Mike Sainristil intercepted a screen pass in a freakish manner for a pick-six that pushed the lead to 24-7. Sainristil added two tackles and two quarterback hurries in the game as well.

J.J. McCarthy