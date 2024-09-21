Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. USC

In a game where the offense did the team no favors, running back Kalel Mullings put the team on his back when it mattered the most and made his stamp to be RB1 on the depth chart.

A 53-yard rushing touchdown in the first half started the scoring for the Wolverines.

In the second half, in the final minutes of the game, when things started looking bleak, Mullings broke out a 50-plus yard seemingly out of nowhere to give the Wolverines some hope.

A fourth down and goal situation saw Mullings punch it in for the win.