Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. USC

Kalel Mullings
In a game where the offense did the team no favors, running back Kalel Mullings put the team on his back when it mattered the most and made his stamp to be RB1 on the depth chart.
A 53-yard rushing touchdown in the first half started the scoring for the Wolverines.
In the second half, in the final minutes of the game, when things started looking bleak, Mullings broke out a 50-plus yard seemingly out of nowhere to give the Wolverines some hope.
A fourth down and goal situation saw Mullings punch it in for the win.
Will Johnson
Not much else needs to be said about the importance of what Will Johnson means to the defense and he came in clutch with another big play in the second half. In traditional lockdown corner fashion, he stepped in front of a pass and took it to the house for a pick-six to give the Wolverines some breathing room in this one.
Josaiah Stewart
USC quarterback Miller Moss will be seeing Josaiah Stewart in his nightmares going forward, as Stewart did all that he could to put the defense on his shoulders and making life difficult for the Trojans offense.
Two sacks, three tackles for loss and an eye-watering four quarterback hurries is an elite performance when the Wolverines needed it the most.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram