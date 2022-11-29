Michigan looked to play the role of the spoiler but it just didn't have enough to get over the finish line. After No. 3 Virginia missed one of two free throws and with seconds remaining, a controversial no-call on Jett Howard's three ended the game without a shot. The Cavaliers would end up beating the Wolverines 70-68. Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines' loss to the Cavaliers.

Best half of basketball of the year?

That first half of basketball was arguably the best half of basketball Michigan has played all year. To face a defensive team like Virginia, one of the best in the nation, and score 45 points is something special. While you could make an argument that the Wolverines' defense left something to be desired, the offense certainly left it out all on the floor. Jett Howard and Hunter Dickinson helped pace the Wolverines in the first half, scoring 11 and 14 points respectively. What's more important, though, is the contributions U-M received elsewhere on the team. Kobe Bufkin added 7 points, including a steal and a score with seconds left on the clock to push the lead to 11 points at the half. Jaelin Llewellyn added 6 points of his own, with two made threes. The Wolverines as a group shot lights out, which is a major reason why the lead at the half was the way it was. 53% from three and 61% from the floor at the half will absolutely get it done. It was too bad all of it was for naught at the end of the game.

Michigan can't find its balance when Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard are off the floor

Michigan's bench production, or lack thereof, has been called into question at multiple points this season. The second half of the game is no different as the Wolverines gave up key runs without either Hunter Dickinson or Jett Howard on the floor. The Cavaliers tied things up with under 10 to play with both players on the bench. That was the true inflection point of the game. While you obviously can't have both guys playing entire games without breathers, there has to be a substitution line of thinking where you have to keep at least one guy out there if your bench isn't getting it done.

A gutsy effort and an encouraging sign