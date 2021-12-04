Three Takeaways From Michigan's 72-58 win against San Diego State

After stumbling out of the gate with a trio of unranked losses, the Michigan basketball team looked more cohesive than ever before this season in Saturday's 72-58 win over San Diego State at the Crisler Center. Here's what we can look back on of note from the double-digit victory:

Frankie Collins Deserves More Minutes

On the very first possession for Michigan, a poor pass down low by DeVante' Jones led to a turnover. Control issues with the basketball and poor spacing on offense has hindered the Wolverines when Jones is on the floor. Despite entering the game with a team-high 19 turnovers, there's assurance that Jones' grapple to compete at this level is only temporary, with him remaining as the starter. The transfer point guard's struggles have been well documented throughout this season with him still adjusting after dominating the Sun Belt Conference during his time at Coastal Carolina.

Maize and Blue Review beat writer Daniel Dash wrote on Friday that Michigan's coaching staff wants Jones to get more lane touches and create an offense based on penetration. While there's more work to be done, that doesn't dissuade the fact that those like Frankie Collins are seeing limited minutes because of Jones playing.

Collins checked in with 12:45 left in the first half and posted four points, a rebound and assist during a three-minute stretch. His shown intensity on defense would result in a steal that turned into a fast break dunk. The freshman finished out the game and totaled eight points, four rebounds, and three assists.

With Collin bringing the ball up, the Michigan looked more fundamentally sound offensively. Plays were given more time to develop and ball screens that have been the bread-and-butter under Juwan Howard appeared fluent. Howard would say after the game that the impact that Collins had coming off the bench was huge as Saturday was his turn after waiting patiently for this moment.

Moussa Diabate Falls Ill

Coming off his team-high 13-point performance in the loss to North Carolina, Moussa Diabate again cracked the starting lineup after making his debut on Wednesday, a much-deserved promotion for his gallantry on the offensive end to begin his freshman year. Considering to be one of the few bright spots against the Tar Heels, Diabate showed why he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, displaying a variety of post moves and creating for himself in isolated situations.

Diabate had the hot hand leading into Saturday but just midway through the first half, he was seen going into the locker room, and would not return. According to the CBS broadcast, the big man fell ill and was reevaluated for a non-injury issue. The absence of Diabate forced Michigan to pivot to other its other forwards in Terrance Williams, Hunter Dickinson, and Caleb Houstan.

Williams would hit a key three-pointer from the wing with 8:51 remaining in the first half during the Wolverines' 14-0 run to pull them ahead by 15. Dickinson tallied 23 points for a team-high and went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Houston played his best game of his freshman year, scoring a career-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds, and whose defense continued to press which helped give way to 16 turnovers by San Diego State.

Howard said of Houstan's performance that his attitude represents a young guy who's embraced a big role. While a lineup consisting of Diabate will be deemed crucial to Michigan's success heading into Big Ten play, Saturday proved that this team still has options in the front court.

The 3-Point Ball Was Hitting

Michigan was shooting just 29 percent from the three-point line prior to Saturday compared to 38 percent last season. Hitting from deep will allow the offense to open up and pressure opposing defenses to remain honest when guarding the perimeter.

A consistent shot from distance will also open the paint for forwards like Dickinson and Diabate to work down low. And the Wolverines finished in fine tune, going 11-of-20 to eclipse the 50 percent mark, as Dickinson and Houstan went a combined 7-of-8 for 40 points.

Howard said that he continues to preach that if his players are open, let it fly. That way of coaching translated to the Wolverines attempting 60 shots and converting 28.