In a season full of ups and downs, Michigan has something to smile about on this day as the Wolverines get a coveted rivalry win, defeating Ohio State 77-69 at Crisler Center on Sunday. Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes.

1. A push and shove affair but Michigan shoved harder

For an Ohio State team that has been struggling mightily for the better part of a month, it's still showing plenty of fight in the face of adversity. Just when it looked like the Wolverines could run away, the Buckeyes fired back with answers to cut the deficit. Credit to the Wolverines, though, who also didn't fold under pressure and countered with answers of their own to keep the lead, one that it held for the entire game. This seems to be the running message for a team that has struggled to find a groove all season, are these tests proving to be the one that has the Wolverines figuring it out? If it's not, time is quickly running out to find answers.

2. Hunter Dickinson thrived under the rim and the stat sheet proved it

Hunter Dickinson took a bit of punishment down low throughout the game but if it's not broken, why fix it? Dickinson had the post presence down low and thrived, scoring some key baskets to keep the Buckeyes at bay. You could even say that he was a force on the offensive end, finishing the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. The Buckeyes didn't have an answer for Dickinson throughout the night and when that happens, the Wolverines are hard to beat. The real question is, though, can games like today happen with consistency as tournament hopes are hanging in the balance?

3. Joey Baker can help propel Michigan off the bench