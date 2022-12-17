As much as it wanted to give the game away, Michigan survived a near-collapse to defeat Lipscomb 82-75 on Saturday. With the Wolverines holding a double-digit lead for most of the second half, the lead dwindled quickly and saw the Bisons take the lead late in the game. Fortunately for the Wolverines, it realized who it was playing against and took over the game from there. Below are three takeaways from the victory.



1. An implosion down the stretch almost proved costly

No matter how the game ended, Michigan absolutely imploded during the crucial stretch f the game. The Wolverines held a double-digit lead until it didn't. The Wolverines were winning the rebounding battle until it didn't. Critical turnovers, Lipscomb driving to the basket and getting fouls. It all fell apart for the Wolverines and the team has no one to blame but itself. These are the types of games you can't find yourself in a shootout, especially against a lesser-talented team like Lipscomb. Sure, a win is a win and the collapse didn't prove to be costly but these are the kind of games where you get your bench some extra minutes, especially as a team that needs it like Michigan does.

2. Dug McDaniel's freshman moments

With a true freshman thrust into the starting lineup, you have to keep in mind the sudden change and how it impacts a team. Things have to change, styles have to be tweaked and some things might have to be made simpler for a freshman to grasp. For Dug McDaniel, his game against Minnesota was impressive for the first start of his career. The next game, not so much. That's life with a true freshman, especially at point guard. You have to roll with the good and the bad. McDaniel scored his first points of the game with less than three minutes to go in the game, a floater to put the Wolverines up by a point. He followed it up on the next possession with a jumper to put the Wolverines up by three. It proved to be the offense it needed to get the job done. Again, you take the good and the bad and the good showed up at the right time.

3. Lipscomb bench production and Michigan's bad FT shooting an issue