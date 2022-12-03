Michigan started the game with a flawless 3 and out from their defense, and a 55 yard touchdown drive capped off by an incredible Colston Loveland touchdown grab. It felt like things would get out of control early, but Purdue not only fought back but largely controlled the rest of the first half.

The Wolverines finished the first half with only 45 yards on the ground on 15 carries. The passing game had moments, like the Loveland and Schoonmaker touchdowns, but only 90 yards from JJ McCarthy.

The Purdue connection of Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones led the way for the Boilermakers who were able to get chunk plays throughout the half against a Michigan defense that looked out of sorts.

As Michigan tends to do, they came out firing in the third quarter. Donovan Edwards broke loose for a 60 yard run to start the half. The 5 play drive eventually ended with a Kalel Mullings 1 yard touchdown. After a Purdue 3 and out, Michigan scored quickly on a long pass play to Luke Schoonmaker and an incredible 27 yard touchdown run from Donovan Edwards. Just like that the score was 28-13.

Purdue was marching looking to score when Will Johnson secured an interception just outside the end zone. From there, the Michigan offense struggled to end the third quarter, including McCarthy’s worst interception of the year. The defense held and Michigan took a 28-16 lead to the 4th quarter.

Purdue settled for another FG, the Michigan offense stalled, and Will Johnson secured his 2nd INT of the game giving the Wolverines a short field. McCarthy was able to hit Ronnie Bell on a 17 yard strike and Schoonmaker on a bizarre 2 pt conversion that seemingly put the game out of reach at 36-19 with 9:06 left in the game.

From there Michigan does what Michigan does and slowly drained the life out of Purdue for a second consecutive Big Ten Championship.