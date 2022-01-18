Three takeaways from Michigan’s dominant 83-64 win over Maryland

The Michigan men’s basketball team returned to its home court for the first time in exactly one month on Tuesday night. In a battle between two teams that have fallen well short of their preseason top-25 aspirations, the Wolverines beat Maryland, 83-64, in blowout fashion.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from the Wolverines’ second conference win:

Inspired first half of basketball could have long-term implications

For a struggling Michigan team, Tuesday’s drubbing could mark an inflection point in a season that’s been trending downhill for the better part of the last month.

So much of college basketball boils down to confidence and execution, and it’s difficult to capture one without the other. The Wolverines haven’t been able to grasp either for much of the young season. That has created the image of lethargic, uninspired play at both ends of the floor at times.

On Monday, Jace Howard likened each Big Ten conference game to a round in a boxing fight. In that sense, Michigan came out swinging and dealt a knockout blow to the Terps on Tuesday night. It was the kind of night when everything went through the nylon, which could translate to lasting confidence.

Against the Big Ten’s bottom feeders, Michigan hasn’t always taken care of business coming out of the gates. The Wolverines played a sloppy first 10 minutes at Rutgers and couldn’t put Minnesota away before the break, but Tuesday was a different story. Michigan led, 39-19, at the half, and the game was all but over.

No doubt, the Wolverines have sat through some ugly film sessions so far this season. But when the staff rolls the first-half tape while reviewing Tuesday’s performance, Michigan will be able to sit back and smile.

Defensive intensity stands out

For much of the season, the Wolverines have fallen short at the defensive end. After entering the year ranked No. 1 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, Michigan tumbled to No. 47 before facing the Terps. The Wolverines have always had the pieces to be elite at the defensive end, but they couldn’t assemble the puzzle.

That is, until Tuesday.

Michigan clamped down on Maryland from the start, holding the Terps to just 19 first-half points on seven field goals. By contrast, the Wolverines forced 10 turnovers and dominated the glass.

Michigan’s defensive rotations, which have presented problems throughout the year, were sharp. The Wolverines’ rim protection was strong and they closed out to the 3-point line well. Coming off improvements at Illinois and an impressive defensive performance against the Terps, Michigan’s defense is trending in the right direction.

Well-balanced scoring effort is telling

In his return from a COVID-related absence, Hunter Dickinson got things going with an immediate bucket. It marked the first of his team-high 21 points on the night, but the Wolverines’ offensive success highlighted much more than its 7-foot-1 All-American.

Three Michigan players reached double-figure scoring before halftime, and none of them were Dickinson. DeVante’ Jones, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate each posted 10 points before the break, while Dickinson poured in 16 in the second half.

The Wolverines moved the ball well, tallying 19 assists on 35 field goals. They often ran the offense out of the post through Dickinson, who finished with a game-high six assists. Jones (4), Eli Brooks (4) and Frankie Collins (3) all posted at least three as well.

Houstan’s efficient night was particularly encouraging. He had reached 10 points just once in his previous five games while missing 19 of his 21 3-point attempts, but Tuesday was a different story. Against the Terps, he scored 16 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting.

---

