Three takeaways from Michigan’s loss to Illinois

The last time the Michigan men’s basketball team took the court against Illinois, the Wolverines did so under unusual circumstances.

The Jan. 14 trip to Champaign marked Michigan’s first game back in action following a 10-day COVID-19 pause. Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. were still sidelined due to conditioning concerns, but the Wolverines found themselves in a one-point game down the stretch before unraveling.

Sunday’s rematch featured unusual circumstances once again, but for very different reasons. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended this time around, leaving Phil Martelli as the Wolverines’ acting head coach.

The result, however, was the same. Michigan was in striking distance, down just two with 2:02 to play, but faltered in the final minutes during a 93-85 loss.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from the Wolverines’ defeat:

Michigan struggles to run Alfonso Plummer off 3-point line

Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer made eight 3-pointers against Ohio State earlier this week. Yet on Sunday at Crisler Center, the Wolverines showed little interest in running him off the 3-point line from the start.

Plummer exploded for 23 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting in the first half alone. He made his lone second-half attempt. Michigan repeatedly went underneath ball screens, allowing Plummer to get clean looks from beyond the arc. And when the Wolverines made adjustments, there was little help defense as Plummer attacked closeouts and got to the rim. The fifth-year Utah transfer finished with 26 points.

As a team, the Illini shot 59% from deep during the game. Sunday marked the second straight trip to Ann Arbor during which Illinois has shot the lights out, as the Illini shot 46% from beyond the arc at Crisler last season.

Martelli modifies rotation, leans heavily on starters

With Moussa Diabate’s return from suspension, Johns was relegated back to the bench. But he wasn’t the Wolverines’ first substitute to check into the game, nor was fellow forward Terrance Williams II, who didn’t even see the floor in the first half. It wasn’t freshman guard Frankie Collins, either.

On Sunday, Martelli turned to freshman Kobe Bufkin as the Wolverines’ sixth man. Bufkin, a McDonald’s All-American last year, has seen his role grow steadily over the last two weeks, logging at least 17 minutes in each of Michigan’s previous three games leading up to Sunday. After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers on Wednesday, Martelli complimented Bufkin’s growth and attributed it to the extra work he’s put in all season.

Against the Illini, Michigan’s bench only saw just 29 combined minutes of action. Each of its starters logged at least 30 minutes. Collins, in particular, saw just six minutes as DeVante’ Jones posted a season-best 25 points and 10 assists.

“Your starters are your starters for a reason,” Martelli said Wednesday. Sunday’s rotation cemented that belief.

Defensive collapses plague Wolverines

Few defenses in college basketball are equipped to guard Plummer and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn. Plummer’s 3-point shooting prowess makes him a constant threat, while Cockburn’s 7-foot, 285-pound frame allows him to bully opposing defenses around the rim.

But in theory, Michigan should’ve been equipped to guard both. Dickinson has the size to be physical in the low post and Eli Brooks is considered one of the Big Ten’s elite perimeter defenders.

On Sunday, though, the Wolverines’ defense responded by collapsing onto both players. Plummer’s ability to knock down threes and draw and kill closeouts kept Michigan off guard, while Cockburn routinely finished hook shots over one-on-one matchups in the paint. And when the Wolverines brought double teams, it left Illinois’ shooters open for clean kick-out looks.

The Illini made 13 of their final 18 shots, spoiling any chance of a Michigan comeback.

