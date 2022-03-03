Three takeaways from Michigan’s loss to Iowa

The Michigan men’s basketball team’s Senior Night ended in disappointment on Thursday night as the Wolverines fell to Iowa, 82-71, in their home finale.

The Hawkeyes blitzed Michigan out of the gates, posting 47 first-half points on 60% shooting while knocking down seven of 10 3-point attempts. The Wolverines, on the other hand, missed their first four attempts from beyond the arc and fell down by as many as 18 points in the first half. Michigan cut the deficit to seven down to the stretch, but couldn’t complete the come-from-behind effort.

The Maize and Blue Review breaks down three takeaways from the Wolverines’ defeat:

Defensive shortcomings plague Michigan

Defensive lapses defined the Wolverines’ slow start to the season. Since entering the thick of Big Ten play, it appeared the team was making strides at that end of the floor, though surrendering 93 points against Illinois on Sunday was a setback.

Thursday’s effort at that end of the floor wasn’t much better. Iowa finished with 82 points on 53% shooting and knocked down 11 of 12 free throws, and Michigan failed to contain twins Keegan and Kris Murray on their way to a combined 42 points on 16-of-20 shooting. As a team, the Hawkeyes found little resistance while driving to the rim and shooting from beyond the arc.

While attempting to mount a second-half comeback, the Wolverines couldn’t come up with enough stops to ever get back in the game. They trimmed Iowa’s lead from 19 to seven, but the Hawkeyes re-established a double-digit lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Wolverines continue to lack consistency

After a momentum-building blowout of Michigan State just 48 hours ago, Michigan had a golden opportunity to continue its upward trajectory as the postseason nears. But as it has all season, consistency eluded the Wolverines.

Michigan hasn’t won back-to-back games since beating Penn State and Purdue in early-February. The Wolverines had chances to string together consecutive wins against Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois and the Hawkeyes, but fell in each of those contests. All of those losses were decided by at least eight points.

After Michigan’s win over Rutgers, acting head coach Phil Martelli described the team’s arc similar to a plane taking off a runway. He doesn’t want the Wolverines to remain stagnant, but he’s also attempted to avoid a vertical takeoff similar to a rocketship.

Eli Brooks shines on Senior Night, but freshmen struggle

The Wolverines’ pregame Senior Night ceremony wasn’t the only time Eli Brooks found himself smiling on Thursday night. Despite Michigan’s 11-point loss, the team’s fifth-year senior captain tallied 17 on 7-of-11 shooting. For much of the game, he was the Wolverines’ lone offensive spark.

Brooks’ elevated play helped offset some of the freshman class’s struggles, but it was difficult to sweep their poor performances under the rug entirely. The nation’s No. 2 recruiting class, featuring a pair of five-star prospects and three McDonald’s All-Americans, combined for just 15 points on 6-for-24 shooting. They committed five turnovers and four fouls. Moussa Diabate, in particular, finished with just four points on 2-for-9 shooting after torching Iowa for a season-high 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting just two weeks ago.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!