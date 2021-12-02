Three takeaways from Michigan's 70-48 loss to Louisville

Michigan's seven-game winning streak got mauled in a one-sided affair Thursday in its 70-48 loss to No. 10 Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. The Wolverines stumbled out of the gate after leading by five in the first quarter and were unable to find a rhythm on both ends.

Naz Hillmon was two rebounds away from another double-double and led the team with 12 points while Emily Kiser scored 10. Louisville shot 45.3 percent overall and would hit nine three-pointers. From the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, here are three takeaways of note:

Absent Are The Shooters

The offense floundered. Simple as that. This team is build around strong post players and guards who can facilitate the basketball and hit contested three-point shots. For Michigan to win seven straight games before Thursday at times wasn't easy. There were close calls, the veterans had to step up late in games, and early-year injuries have derailed plans to have a fully healthy and cohesive unit.

But shooting never seemed to be the Wolverines' achilles heel throughout the month of November. Then, they went to Louisville and finished 17-of-46 (37%) from the field and 2-of-15 (13.3%) from three-point range. Only two players scored in double-figures in Hillmon and Kiser while its other three starters combined for just 16 points. Louisville displayed its stout aggression by giving up only six offensive rebounds and 11 points off turnovers.

Leigha Brown, who came off a 23-point performance in the win over Mississippi State and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter against No. 16 Oregon State at the Daytona Beach Invitational, missed six shots and converted twice for seven points. Bench contributions came from Laila Phelia and Michele Sidor with eight and two points, respectively.

Louisville's Huge 1st Half Run

Michigan led 7-2 after the first three minutes but would allow 13 consecutive points to go down six to end the opening frame. Louisville came into the game holding its opponents to 9.5 points in the first quarter and its trap defense prevented Michigan's top scorers from finding its groove.

Both Hillmon and Kiser were held to two points each and struggled to find open looks down low. The Cardinals did their job in set rotations and going through ball screens, giving way to five missed shots from beyond the arc by the Wolverines and 11 total rebounds, including five on the offensive end in the first quarter. From Sidor's floater with 40 seconds left, Michigan did not convert a field goal until Hillmon drained a right hook midway through the second quarter.

The Wolverines started off 3-of-5 from the floor but went 2-of-14 during Louisville's 28-4 run that turned into a 24-point deficit entering halftime. Michigan's 17 points was the fewest scored through 20 minutes this year.

A Ruckus Atmosphere

Thursday was truly the first time this season that Michigan had to play in front of a hostile environment and it showed. The Wolverines played four of their first five games at the Crisler Center and had little distractions in their 24-point squandering against Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant. Their last two games at the Daytona Beach Invitational were neutral site so the trip to Louisville marked the toughest test when the fans are not on their side and they were influential. Not to say the Wolverines weren't prepared but the never ending uproar played in part to multiple shot clock violations and 24 total forced turnovers.

It's important for Michigan to experience these uncontrollable climates in the early going before the Big Ten slate and the NCAA Tournament. It provides an expanding portfolio for the underclassmen and those who have received increased playing time for the first time in their careers. That's especially the case for players like Kiser and Danielle Rauch who have solidified their roles as starters, and Phelia, who is regularly coming off the bench as the sixth-woman.