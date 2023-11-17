For the first time of the young season, Michigan basketball faced a bit of adversity on Friday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines led by just two points at halftime, and Long Beach State quickly took control of the lead early in the second half. The two teams were trading baskets late in the second half — with Olivier Nkamhoua leading the way for Michigan — but the Wolverines came up short in what was an extremely poor defensive effort. Here are three takeaways from the surprising 94-86 loss.

Defense has got to improve

The biggest takeaway from Friday's game is the extreme lack of defensive intensity that the Wolverines consistently showed throughout the evening. Through the first three games of the season, Michigan's high-powered offense scored enough points that it didn't matter what happened on the other end of the floor — the Wolverines were going to score enough points to win the game. However, that strategy was busted on Friday night. Michigan once again scored plenty of points (86, to be exact) but it came at a cost. The Wolverines' effort on defense was extremely lackluster. A lot of the credit has to go to Marcus Tsohonis, who tallied more than 35 points in this contest, but there were far too many uncontested shots for Long Beach State on the offensive end. Perhaps the team entered Friday's matchup with an unbeatable mindset after thoroughly dominating St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Monday, because the Wolverines looked like all they had to do was show up and they'd secure a victory. Tsohonis and Long Beach State had other plans, though. The 49ers totaled 94 points, which is the most points Michigan has given up not only in the Juwan Howard era, but also the most since Dec. 10, 2016 when UCLA poured 102 on the Wolverines. Going forward, defense will need to be a point of emphasis for Michigan. The offense is clearly in a great spot, and if the Wolverines can show even the smallest bit of effort on the defensive end of the floor, Michigan will win plenty of games this season.

Olivier Nkamhoua is the go-to scorer

Late in the game, when teams were trading buckets and the lead, Michigan turned to its fifth-year transfer, Olivier Nkamhoua. The 6-foot-9 forward put Michigan on his back as he scored nine points in a row to give the Wolverines an 82-81 lead with 2:39 to play. Michigan obviously failed to finish late in the game, but the tight contest near the end taught fans a lot about where Michigan will turn to when the game is on the line. As good as Dug McDaniel has been to start the season, Nkamhoua proved he is the team's go-to scorer. When Michigan desperately needs a bucket — like it did many times on Friday night — Nkamhoua was, is and will be the one taking the shot. The experience that Nkamhoua possesses after playing four seasons at Tennessee is invaluable, and quite frankly, is something McDaniel doesn't quite have yet. McDaniel is just a sophomore, so he doesn't have nearly as much late-game experience as Nkamhoua does. Nkamhoua single-handedly carried Michigan to an 80-76 lead with 4:28 to go in the game, but the defense ultimately cost the Wolverines the game. When Michigan inevitably finds itself in more tight games throughout the rest of the year, look for Nkamhoua to be the go-to scorer.

The loss stings, but not as much as last year's CMU defeat